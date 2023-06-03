JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider a distribution formula for Jonesboro’s annual Community Development Block Grant.
The 2023-24 CDBG Action Plan will distribute $652,511 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist residents in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.
After holding two public hearings and a written comment period, city officials proposed the following distribution:
Assistance to first time homebuyers, $15,000.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), $11,875.
Jonesboro Business Association, $19,951.51.
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas, $19,598.62.
Hispanic Community Services, $19,951.52.
North Jonesboro Community Development Corp., $11,500.
Homeowner rehab, $60,000.
Public infrastructure improvements, $150,000.
Demolition and clearance assistance, $15,000.
Neighborhood revitalization program, $104,132.33.
Sewer connection projects, $50,000.
The city will use $130,502.02 to administer the program under the plan.
Other resolutions on the council’s agenda would:
Authorize an application for Americacorps Vista Program grant from the National Corporation of Community Service for temporary workers.
Seek funding for police overtime pay for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).
Enter into an annual agreement for Federal Transit Administration funding for operation of public transit.
Approve a contract with Central States Bus Sales of North Little Rock for two transit buses for a total of $247,666.
Among proposed ordinances on the agenda is the first of three required readings of a measure proposed by Amy Newberry Lovins to rezone 0.36 acres at 4603 Southwest Drive from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial for a food establishment.
The council will also hear the second readings on proposals that would:
Revise the city’s purchasing guidelines to comply with revised state purchasing law. The ordinance raises the price thresholds for the bidding process due to inflation.
Make changes to the Downtown Jonesboro Development Code to make an accommodation for a proposed bank branch.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on a proposal by Curtner Asset Management and Horizon Land Surveying LLC to rezone 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1 to C-3 with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
