JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro will pay 10 percent more to house prisoners at the Craighead County Detention Center this year.
The city council on Tuesday will consider the new intergovernmental contract, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1.
Under the proposed contract, the city will pay $227,925.75 per month, or $2,736,109 for the year. In 2021, the city paid $207,092.38 per month, or $2,485,108.56 for the year, Assistant Police Chief Lynn Waterworth said. Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said the increase is consistent with a contract approved in 2019 that called for a $250,000 annual increase in fees.
For more than a decade, the city and county have had flat fee contracts to reduce accounting expenses and disputes. For other jurisdictions, the county charges $55 per day.
Mississippi County and the City of Blytheville were in a lengthy court fight over fees until the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of the county in 2018. Independence County and Batesville are still engaged in a lawsuit over jail costs.
In other business, the council will hear the third and final reading and vote on two proposed rezoning ordinances.
Caliarka Petro, LLC seeks to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial. The land is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Caliarka plans to develop a TA Express truck stop, according to the application.
Mike Cameron seeks to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PD-RS, planned residential. Cameron proposes to build 11 townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy.
A final decision is also scheduled for a proposed ordinances that would approve a private club for Umai Sushi and Grill, which would operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive.
Zhen Zhou of Jonesboro is listed as president of that private club. Two other members of his household are listed as members of the club’s board of directors.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The council will hear the second readings of two other alcohol proposals.
XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, would be located at 2816 Creek Drive, off of Red Wolf Boulevard.
Jaime King is listed as president of XET Concepts. Chad King is vice president and Emily Ann Calvert is secretary/treasurer, according to the application. The club has 110 members. The application notes that the nonprofit would support the foster care community.
Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center, would be at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Ken Yarbrough is listed as president and secretary of the board of directors. Jonathan Yarbrough is vice president and Zach Gartman is treasurer. The club lists a membership roster of 146.
Council members will hear the second readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Waive competitive bidding and approve a $49,500 contract with First Step Pavement Management to provide an inventory of hard-surfaced roads and sidewalks maintained by the city to assist in scheduling maintenance.
Set new speed limits on a variety of city streets.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision. A public hearing on the matter is set for 5:15 p.m.
Another proposed ordinance would amend an ordinance approved in 2007 known as a police officer’s bill of rights regarding the process for promotions.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 399 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
