JONESBORO — A requested donation to the Jonesboro Land Bank is on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The council will consider a resolution to accept a house and land at 105 Drake St., which is in a neighborhood the land bank commission has targeted for redevelopment. A private appraiser, hired by the city, valued the 1,176-square foot house and land at $28,000. Linda Hilderbrand of Jonesboro has offered to donate the property.
In other business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
Also scheduled for a first reading is a proposed ordinance that would establish 25 mph speed limits at West College Avenue from Wood Street to Frierson Avenue and install “no parking signs” at West Gordon Street between Main Street and 2nd Street.
The council will hear the third reading and vote on a separate ordinance that would set the speed limit at 25 mph at Granger Drive, Mitzi Lane, Duncan Road, Fairway Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
The council will hear the second readings of a proposed ordinance that would rezone 29.82 acres owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
The vacant land is south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). French Street also ends at the property line. Terra Verde LLC, a central Arkansas development company, seeks to build 115 attached houses on the property.
A rezoning proposal by Herbert and Sharon Stallings would change 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial, and is also scheduled for a second reading.
Another proposed ordinance would clarify the duties of the city clerk. The current ordinance outlining duties of the clerk had language from a time many years ago in which the city clerk had financial reporting responsibilities.
Resolutions on the council’s agenda include a proposed contract with Swept Away Janitorial Services to clean the Jonesboro Municipal Center, the Forum Theater and the JET transfer station.
Another resolution would authorize city staff to apply for a federal grant to fund additional fire fighter positions.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
