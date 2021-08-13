JONESBORO — Appointments to boards and commissions will generate the most interest at Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
Recent controversy at the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library prompted interest in who Mayor Harold Copenhaver would choose to fill a position on the library’s board. An unusually large crowd attended Wednesday’s meeting of the the council’s nominating and rules committee, which ultimately recommended approval of the mayor’s selection of Shalon Tate, principal of the Jonesboro Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School, to a five-year term on the board.
Several people have been upset about a recent Gay Pride exhibit that reportedly targeted children as young as 4.
While many people have sent emails to council members in support of Tate, who would be the only Black member of the board, some expressed the opinion Tate should be required to state her position on the controversy.
Tate would replace Jean Pasmore, whose term expired. The library has term limits.
Another interesting appointment is Copenhaver’s choice of former Mayor Harold Perrin to serve a three-year term on the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. He would succeed Wallace Fowler on the commission. Al Heringer III and Murray Benton would be reappointed.
Other proposed appointments:
LaGanzie Kale to the Stormwater Management Board.
Coy Mortris to the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission.
Willis Tyler to the Craighead County Regional Solid Waste Disposal Authority, and the reappointment of Mitchell Fitts and Rick Miles.
Reappoint Kathy Buchannon and Doug Gilliam to the Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Casey Turner Construction LLC to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. The property is at the end of West Matthews, at its intersection with Strawfloor Drive. Turner said in the rezoning application the land would serve as offices and equipment storage for the business.
Two proposed ordinances that would make technical changes to the city’s Stormwater Drainage Design Manual also appear on the agenda for their first readings.
Another ordinance that would make other technical changes to the manual is scheduled for a final reading and vote.
Also scheduled for final action is a proposal by John Stuckey to change the zoning of 11.53 acres at 6609 C.W. Post Road from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial. With the land located in a floodway, Stuckey proposes excavating subsurface materials for other properties he owns.
Resolutions would authorize city staff to apply for a variety of state and federal grants.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
