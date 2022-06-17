JONESBORO — City council members will consider providing a new emergency notification service for Craighead County residents at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Code Red system will allow for targeted emergency voice or text notifications by phone, social media and other modes. The service through Onsolve LLC will cost $10,250 per year. It will be offered to all residents of the county at no cost.
The system doesn’t replace tornado sirens that are in operation across the county.
Also on the agenda is a proposed two-year lease-purchase of two trucks for the sanitation department. The contract with Arvest Bank will cost $363,704.36.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development to rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission recommended approval this week. Hall indicated in the rezoning application that the property would be developed as a counseling center.
The council will also hear the final reading and vote on a proposal by Pruett Properties to abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybee Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision.
Also scheduled for a final reading is an ordinance proposed by Gary and Stacy Gestring to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development to allow for seven housing units.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposed ordinance that would allow the Advertising and Promotion Commission and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council, without going through a council committee first.
An ordinance that would change ward boundaries in advance of the municipal election is also scheduled for a second reading.
Among resolutions on the agenda are seven measures that would place municipal liens on property to recover the city’s expense of code enforcement.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public services committee is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the public safety committee at 5 p.m.
