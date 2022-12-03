JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will make a final decision on one proposed new private club permit and hear the first reading of a new requested liquor license.
Seeking to join the list of about 70 active private clubs in Jonesboro is Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics.
The club would operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
Heather Walker-Clark is president of the organization. Her husband, Mathew Clark, is vice president and Lindsay Bowman is listed as secretary/treasurer. The club submitted a list of 129 members.
The council will hear the last of three required readings and vote on a proposal by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro, for a restaurant private club permit. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
In other business, the council will consider a resolution to establish a Capital Improvement Carryover Fund for 2022 for a total of $4,758,859 in funded projects that won’t be completed by the end of this year. Those capital improvements will be funded next year in addition to $12 million in new capital improvements in Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed 2023 budget.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Sai Real Estate LLC to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on a proposed ordinance to allow Camfil USA to issue up to $50 million in industrial development bonds to assist in construction of its new manufacturing facility.
Also scheduled for a final vote is an ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property.
Among other resolutions on the agenda is one that would accept a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support a planning process to evaluate the city’s parks and recreational facilities in order to develop a plan to better serve residents with disabilities.
Another resolution would schedule a public hearing on a proposal to abandon a portion of the right of way along undeveloped Harlan Cove, which is north of Jonathon Drive.
Another public hearing will be requested on a proposal by Cavenaugh Auto Group to abandon a drainage easement off of Stadium Boulevard near Malibu Drive.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
