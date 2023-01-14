JONESBORO — City council members will begin consideration of two commercial rezoning proposals on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission this week voted to recommend approval of both.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — City council members will begin consideration of two commercial rezoning proposals on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission this week voted to recommend approval of both.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.
The proposal carries a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks. Wes Thornton, a co-owner of the land, agreed to the RV restriction because of concerns raised by neighboring residents.
The council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive, at the request of Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
Among resolutions on the agenda is a proposal to waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of three half-ton four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Silverado pickups from Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs. The trucks will cost $39,910 each, and weren’t available through the state bid package, Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, said.
Another resolution would declare an “exceptional situation” and approve a $43,553 contract with Shelby Railroad Services to repair damaged city-owned railroad tracks in the Craighead Technology Park. BNSF Railway will reimburse the city’s costs.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.