JONESBORO — A proposal to expand a city park will be on the Jonesboro City Council agenda Tuesday.
The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission voted this week to recommend the purchase of 9 acres of undeveloped land at 805 N. Patrick St. That land would connect to Northside Park and University Heights Lions Club Park at Bridge and Belt streets, new Success Academy.
Brian Smith, chief administrative officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said the land purchase would accomplish a couple of things.
“As you know, Northside Park is just kind of sitting there at the moment,” Richardson told the land bank members. “Access is a serious problem with redeveloping that park. We could safely get people in and out from more than one direction and more easily direct more traffic to that park, rather than going through the neighborhood.”
Richardson said the purchase would also allow the city to develop a new east-west connection between Patrick Street and Arkansas 141 (North Church Street).
Under the proposal, the city would pay $180,000 to purchase the land from the current owner, Bear Valley Church of Christ of Denver.
It would be paid for either through funds from the Jonesboro Public Facilities Board or through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would rezone almost 38 acres of farmland for a new single-family residential subdivision south of the Valley View school campus.
Ken Yarbrough and Wilma Parish seek to rezone the land from R-1, single-family medium density to RS-8, single-family residential district, which would allow for smaller lots. The property is south adjacent to Deerfield Drive. Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane. It’s on the south edge of the city limits and surrounded on three sides by farms.
The zoning application indicates the land would be able to accommodate 124 houses.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 5-4 Tuesday to recommend approval of the request.
Belinda Wimpy, who owns property on two sides of the subject property, and her son-in-law Jairus Stroup, voiced concern that the development would aggravate flooding problems in the area.
Stroup, program project manager for the St. Francis River Basin for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said his preliminary review of the proposal led him to conclude there would need to be a 2.5-acre, four-foot deep detention pond to prevent additional flooding.
“It’s already impacted by current flooding and any additional outflows from this proposed subdivision as far as quicker release discharge would have negative impacts as far as the water elevations during flooding down south,” Stroup said, according to a transcript of the public hearing.
Michael Morris, a civil engineer on the city’s staff, said drainage improvements would be required to guard against a 100-year flood event, regardless of the number of houses that would be built in the subdivision.
The council will also hear the first reading of a proposal by Wescott Enterprises LLC to rezone 1.21 acres north of the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard from R-1 to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay restricting RV parks.
Also scheduled for a first reading is a proposal by Jim and Brandy Turner to annex their one-acre home at 1642 Arkansas 351. The council’s Public Works Committee endorsed the proposal in March. The property is adjacent to other property already within the city limits.
The Turners argue their home is close to Jonesboro’s Fire Station No. 1 and would receive faster response in an emergency. The property is now in the Brookland Fire Protection District.
Another proposal scheduled for a first reading is a proposed restaurant private club alcohol permit.
KPOT Jonesboro Inc. seeks a permit for a Korean restaurant at 2312 E. Parker Road, at the former O’Charley’s restaurant location.
Kueng Kwok is listed as president of the nonprofit organization. Jian Par is secretary and Cai Ve Chen is treasurer.
The club lists 201 members.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on three other proposed to alcohol permits.
Unbreakable Inc., doing business as Casa Blanca Mexican Grill, would operate at 3410 E. Johnson Ave.
Two other proposed permits would serve First National Bank Arena and Tomlinson Stadium on the Arkansas State University campus.
Also scheduled for a final decision is a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street, across from the Jonesboro Country Club on East Nettleton Avenue, as requested by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments.
The council will also consider a resolution to approve an architectural contract to develop plans for two synthetic turf soccer fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park. Brackett Krennerich & Associates would be paid 6 percent of the total cost of construction. The city has budgeted $1.5 million for the project.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.