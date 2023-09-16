JONESBORO — City Council members on Tuesday will consider a proposed road project city officials say could ease traffic congestion at Interstate 555 and Southwest Drive.
The proposal would would provide an east-west connection between Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) and South Culberhouse Street (Arkansas 141).
According to a proposed resolution authorizing the project, the new road would allow for faster emergency response times for multiple fire stations in the area. The route is especially important because of planned work to improve the Interstate 555 interchange at Southwest Drive and Parker Road, which is scheduled for 2024.
The developers of the Southern Hills mixed use development have completed construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard. That road ends at an undeveloped portion of the Twin Oaks residential subdivision off of Culberhouse.
Under the proposal, Chris Futrell, the Twin Oaks developer, has offered to accelerate development of the street through his property if the city will contribute $450,000 to the project. That’s roughly one-third of the total cost of the road. The three-lane road will include bike and pedestrian paths.
The new road is expected to be completed and open to traffic prior to the start of the interchange project.
In other business, the council will consider contracts to make improvements to the parks system.
One, with Bailey Contractors of Jonesboro, would pay $2,917,999.89 for construction of a new public swimming pool at Parker Park Community Center. Construction must be complete by May 20, 2024.
The other would pay Meadows Contractors of Jonesboro $2,357,500 to install artificial turf on two soccer and football fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park. That work requires completion within 110 days.
Under the plan, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission would pay half of the cost of the project.
The council will also hear the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would approve approve an alcohol permit for the Jonesboro Studio Social Club, doing business as Jonesboro Cinema Grill at the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema in Greensborough Village.
Also scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Junior Das to rezone 1.29 acres of vacant land at 5914 E. Johnson Ave., between Chastain Drive and Clinton School Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Das has not indicated what type of business he might develop on the property.
The council will hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance that would revise zoning regulations to clarify fencing requirements for lots with multiple street frontage alignments.
One new proposed ordinance appears on the agenda for its first reading.
Dale and Darlene Wood seek to rezone 10 acres west of 7520 Hancock Road, between Interstate 555 and Craighead Road 641 from I-2 general industrial district, to RS-2, single family residential.
According to the application, the Woods only seek to build one house on the property. There are five homes nearby, among cropland. Dale Wood said the land can’t be subdivided because there is no sewer service available.
The council will also consider a resolution to condemn property at 300 N. Third St. because of unsafe conditions.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Nominating and Rules Committee will meet at 4:15 p.m., followed by the Public Services Committee at 4:30 and the Public Safety Committee at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.