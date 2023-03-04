JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider a new contract for housing prisoners at the Craighed County Detention Center and a construction contract for a new mountain bike trail at Craighead Forest Park.

Rock Solid Trail Contracting LLC of Bentonville was the low bidder for the trail system at $801,030.12. Construction is scheduled to be completed by July 1, according to the proposed contract.

