JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider a new contract for housing prisoners at the Craighed County Detention Center and a construction contract for a new mountain bike trail at Craighead Forest Park.
Rock Solid Trail Contracting LLC of Bentonville was the low bidder for the trail system at $801,030.12. Construction is scheduled to be completed by July 1, according to the proposed contract.
The new jail fee contract represents a $250,000 incerease over the amount previously budgeted for this year. The city will pay the county $248,758.72 per month for a total of $2,985,104.64.
The contract will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The council will also hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district.
The rezoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development on the property.
Also scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance that would reduce the speed limits on Warner Avenue, Holmes Road, Mark Street, Nix Lane, Rusher Lane and Dayton Avenue from 30 mph to 25 mph.
Another ordinance on first reading would increase administrative fees for such code enforcement actions as property mowing, cleanup and condemnation actions to more accurately reflect the actual costs of the work.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove, which is east of Royale Drive, off of Dan Avenue.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on a proposed ordinance that would change the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board. It would also broaden the power of the board to facilitate financing for more types of projects.
Also scheduled for a decision is an ordinance proposed by Weston Wagner to rezone 0.95 acres at 804 Belt St. from R-1 single family residential to RM-12 multifamily also appears on the agenda for a second reading.
Council members heard opposition from some neighboring residents, including from council member Charles Coleman, during the Feb. 21 meeting.
The council will also schedule a public hearing on a proposal by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street, which is off of East Nettleton Avenue.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Works Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.