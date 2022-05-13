JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider proposed changes to the employee pay plan that will affect 22 workers.
The council last month approved raises for police and fire fighters.
Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, told members of the council’s finance and administration committee Tuesday the increased pay is needed to keep good employees and hire new ones.
“We’re in a constant state of reviewing needs for salary and administration in the City of Jonesboro, and we’re in constant conversations with directors on those needs,” Richardson said. “It’s a never ending battle.”
The plan includes an additional code enforcement officer with the title of code enforcement specialist. That person would collaborate among several departments to resolve issues. The starting salary for that position would be $42,075 annually. An existing code enforcement officer would be promoted to that position and would receive a raise of about $5,000 as a result. Another code enforcement officer would receive a $2,521 raise to $39,351. The new starting pay for two vacant code positions would increase to $33,491.
The salaries of four animal control officers who were hired within the past couple of months would increase by $1,364 to equal the starting pay of code enforcement officers.
Similar sized raises were also recommended for traffic operations employees within the engineering department, as well as for the flood plain administrator.
The council will also consider a resolution to spend $425,000 in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for drainage improvement projects.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue. Gary and Stacy Gestring seek to rezone the property from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development. Plans submitted call for a seven-unit development.
The council will also:
Schedule a public hearing on a request by Pruett Properties to abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybe Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision.
Hear the second reading of an ordinance request by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 to transfer its alcohol permit location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road.
Hear the second reading an ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
Hear the final reading and vote on a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Marjorie Drive to 25 mph.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m.
