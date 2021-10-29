JONESBORO — City council members are expected to decide two tax issues Tuesday, and hear the first of three required readings of another tax proposal.
Two of the issues are tied together.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s proposed 2 percent tax on prepared food is scheduled for a final reading and vote. A separate proposed ordinance that would raise the hotel occupancy tax from the current 3 percent to 4 percent is scheduled for its first reading.
The prepared food, or ‘hamburger tax,” would raise an estimated $2.9 million a year, while the increase in the hotel tax would raise about a quarter-million dollars per year. The commission wants the additional money to fund construction and operation of an indoor multipurpose sports complex, which would be operated by the city’s parks and recreation department.
The size of the facility, which is expected to include an aquatics center, would be determined with the help of a consulting company and a community survey, commission members have said.
The other tax proposal is one that would be paid by members of the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District. The money would be used by the improvement district to make improvements in common areas, including lighting and security measures. The proposed 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the district would be used to pay for improvements in common areas of the downtown area. Nonprofit businesses, such as St. Bernards Healthcare, would not be affected by the special tax.
A final vote is also scheduled on an ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to abandon a drainage easement on the south side of East Highland Drive and on the east side of Great Dane Drive.
A resolution on the agenda would approve Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposal to allocate up to $1.8 million in federal funding to purchase public safety and engineering equipment.
The city was allocated $7,789,521.50 under the COVID relief act, with half delivered this year and the other half to be deposited in the city’s accounts next year. The city will have until the end of 2024 to spend the money.
The plan includes comprehensive traffic and safety camera upgrades used by the engineering and police departments, high-definition cameras at each of the city’s 22 parks, replacing outdated technology for the city-county 911 department, and modern radio and personal protection equipment and medical supplies for firefighters.
It would allow Jonesboro to establish the state’s first Real Time Crime Center, which will allow city staff to monitor all the cameras installed in parks and neighborhoods live.
Another resolution would allow the city to contract with the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority (JURHA) on the possible transfer of 5.06 acres of land the city owns behind 1502, 1504 and 1506 E. Johnson Ave., for the purpose of developing 20 new housing units.
According to the resolution, the land deal would depend upon JURHA receiving money from the National Housing Trust Fund to pay for the new housing.
Sharon (Poe) Spikes, JURHA’s executive director, told The Sun this week her agency’s nonprofit partner, JURHA Housing and Community Development Organization, will seek $3 million in low interest loans to pay for 10 duplex structures for a total of 20 housing units. The funding would come from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, which administers the federal housing program.
Council members will hear the first of three required readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Rezone the building at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Jarrett Holladay. The 1.1-acre parcel is surrounded by a mixture of residential and commercial uses near Stevens Street.
Waive competitive bidding and enter into an agreement with Active Network LLC for hosted registration software for the parks department.
Place various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee. Among the changes would be to reduce the speed limit on West Jefferson Avenue to 25 mph and place all-way stop signs at Nisbett Street and West Jefferson Avenue.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
