JONESBORO — City council members will decide the fate of two rezoning proposals Tuesday.
One is a proposed planned residential development on 29.82 acres west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141).
The land, owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins, is presently zoned R-1 single family.
Developer Don Overton of Terra Verde LLC, who would buy the land if rezoning is approved, seeks to build 115 attached houses on the property, for a total of 230 housing units.
Opposition has come from residents along Bettie Drive, a short, narrow street, that would provide access to the subdivision from Church Street. But there is also access to the property from French Street, which connects with Alpine Avenue. Overton said at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting he’s working on plans for a third access point.
Overton said a 60-foot wide right of way has already been donated to the city by a previous developer to extend Bettie Drive further west through the acreage. The current developer plans to donate an additional 10 feet, and will extend Bettie Drive into the development site.
The other rezoning, requested by Herbert and Sharon Stallings, would change 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial.
Council members will hear the second of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
Also scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance that would establish 25 mph speed limits at West College Avenue from Wood Street to Frierson Avenue was also heard for the first time. The proposal would also install “no parking signs” at West Gordon Street between Main Street and 2nd Street.
In new business, the council will consider a resolution that would authorize a $2.1 million lease-purchase agreement for seven garbage trucks. The lease agreement is U.S. Bancorp. The purchase includes five automated trucks used for residential pickup routes.
The council will also hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would waive competitive bidding to purchase equipment for 23 new police vehicles. The proposed ordinance doesn’t say how much the equipment will cost, but that it has already been included in the price of the vehicles.
Another proposed ordinance would “declare an exceptional situation” and waive competitive bidding for fire truck body work on a new pumper truck that was damaged at the scene of a fire last June. G&W Diesel Services of Memphis was selected by the city’s insurance provider to perform the work.
Three separate resolutions would authorize the purchase of small parcels of right of way for street improvements at 403 S. Gee St., 220 S. Patrick St. and 804 Creath Ave.
Another resolution details plans to use federal funding sources for construction of a trail between Airport Road and the Arkansas State University campus.
Twenty proposed resolutions would authorize municipal liens on property to recover code enforcement expenses incurred by the city. Most of those expenses were for mowing tall grass.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m.
