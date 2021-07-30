JONESBORO — City council members are scheduled to make decisions Tuesday after they hear the third and final reading of two proposed rezoning ordinances.
One request, David and Deborah Harshorn would rezone 3.56 acres at 5441 and 5443 Southwest Drive near Darr Hill Road, from C-4 neighborhood commercial to C-3 general commercial district. A prospective buyer of the land has said he wants to construct commercial mini-storage buildings.
At the council’s July 20 meeting, neighboring resident Steve Floyd said he and several of his neighbors oppose the proposal, believing it would harm their own property values.
Also scheduled for a final reading and vote is a proposal by Duyen Tran to rezone 0.23 acres at 3003 Kingsbury Drive, which also faces Red Wolf Boulevard, from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. A house would be replaced with a 1,900-square-foot building for a hair and nail salon business, according to Tran’s application.
An ordinance to place traffic signs at designated locations – including at stop sign on Huntington Avenue at Flint Street – is also set for its final reading.
Scheduled for a second of three required readings is a proposal by John Stuckey to change the zoning of 11.53 acres at 6609 C.W. Post Road from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial. With the land located in a floodway, Stuckey proposes excavating subsurface materials for other properties he owns.
A proposed ordinance to amend part of the city’s stormwater drainage design manual also appears on the agenda for a second reading.
The council will also consider 20 resolutions that would place municipal liens on properties to recover the expense to code enforcement action, primarily mowing vacant lots.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St. The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
