JONESBORO — Three proposed alcohol permits appear on the Jonesboro City Council agenda for Tuesday.
However, two proposals would replace an older permit on the campus of Arkansas State University, said university spokesman Bill Smith.
“It is a permit restructuring that was requested by Alcohol Beverage Control administration,” Smith said Friday by email.
Under one proposal, Elm Street Center Inc. would serve First National Bank Arena. Aggie Road Center Inc. would service Tomlinson Stadium, the baseball park. William Stanley and Jared Woodard, both of Jonesboro, and Craig Harrison of Benton are listed as officers and directors of both new entities.
Unbreakable Inc., doing business as Casa Blanca Mexican Grill, seeks a permit to operate at 3410 E. Johnson Ave.
Samantha Zelpha Meza is listed as president of that organization. Zena Fortson is listed as vice president and secretary and Dianah Rowan is treasurer.
The application provides a list of 185 members.
In other business, the council will consider a resolution approving the use of $1,306,525 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for public safety related equipment purchases.
The money for the purchases comes from the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the proposed resolution the equipment will provide the police department with vital real-time and recorded video data, firefighters needed communication and personal protection equipment. It would also integrate the street, sanitation and code enforcement.departments into the city’s public safety communications network, which is part of the Arkansas Wireless Information Network.
Another resolution would authorize Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s staff to apply for $570,007.05 in federal funding under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant program.
If awarded, the grant would provide three years of funding to add three full-time firefighters.
The council will consider proposals to condemn the following properties deemed unsafe for human habitation:
• 223 Miller St., owned by Ronnie and Jacqueline Stanback.
• 716 W. Washington Ave., owned by HRB Properties.
• 5306 E. Nettleton Ave., owned by David and Gail Oesterblad.
In addition to the alcohol-related proposals, the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street as requested by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district.
The rezoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development.
Also set for a second reading is an ordinance that would reduce the speed limits on Warner Avenue, Holmes Road, Mark Street, Nix Lane, Rusher Lane and Dayton Avenue from 30 mph to 25 mph.
An ordinance proposed by the mayor’s office would increase administrative fees for such code enforcement actions as property mowing, cleanup and condemnation actions to more accurately reflect the actual costs of the work.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove, which is east of Royale Drive, off of Dan Avenue.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public services committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the public safety committee at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.