JONESBORO — Proposed alcohol permits at four different locations are on Tuesday’s agenda of the Jonesboro City Council.
The newest proposal is for the Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill, 3006 S. Caraway Road. That’s at the Haven Hotel.
Tammy Brookine Davis is listed as the organization’s president. Pamela McShan is vice president and Keangelo Hunter is a director.
The names of 100 club members are enclosed in the application.
ZRW Properties, doing busines as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, seeks approval for a private club restaurant permit at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe.
Amber Sue LaRue is listed as president of the organization. Stacey Ann Blaxton is vice presideent and Donalthan Shea Hallett is secretary-treasurer.
The application contains a list of 95 members of the private club.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of both proposed ordinances on Tuesday.
Then, there’s unfinished business regarding two other proposed private clubs.
Council members will take up the matter of an ordinance proposed by the owners of Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive. The private club, MAI, lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary. It has 72 members.
The council tabled action on the proposal in July to give the applicant time to revise the wording of the measure and provide more clarity about the business plan.
And the council will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, for a restaurant private club permit at 1900 Aggie Road.
Jaclyn Matthews of Monette bought the 2,024-square-foot property, including a commercial kitchen, outdoor patio and two herb gardens, in a bankruptcy auction to sell assets belonging to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
The new establishment lists Linda Matthews, Jaclyn’s mother, as president of the new private club. Jaclyn Matthews would be vice president. Other officers would be Angelia Austin, secretary; and Brenda Chandler, treasurer.
The application listed about 250 members.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.