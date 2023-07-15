JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will hear a presentation on possibly developing a comprehensive growth plan for Jonesboro.
Representatives of the Crafton Tull engineering and consulting firm will make the presentation, though the company has not been hired for that purpose, said Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director.
“This is a concept that council might look at in upcoming budget cycles,” Campbell said of the proposal.
Crafton Tull is working with the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotion Commission to develop an indoor sports complex.
In other business, the council will consider several resolutions that would authorize the purchase of right of way for drainage improvements and the planned widening of South Caraway Road south of Interstate 555, and place municipal liens on several parcels of property to recover the cost of vegetation control.
Another resolutions would condemn property at 405 State St. because code enforcement officers have determined the structure to be unsafe for human habitation. Charles E. Noell Jr., deceased, is the owner of record.
The council will also hear the second of three required readings of an ordinance that would approve an alcohol permit for a new establishment at 237 S. Main St.
Royal Oak 237 Inc., doing business as Lemonade House Grille, seeks the permit.
Chad Campbell is listed as president of the nonprofit entity seeking the permit. Monica Campbell is vice president and Paula Woodside is secretary treasurer. The club lists 143 members.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
An ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.36 acres at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave. from RS-4 single family residential to RS-7 also appears on the agenda for a second reading.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
