JONESBORO — City council members will consider a liquor proposal for the Valley View area of Jonesboro on Tuesday.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
Listed as officers are Norberto Patino Penilla, president; Jose Enrique Patino Penilla, vice president; and Jennifer Marie Petino, secretary. All are from Lake City. Ricardo Patino Penilla of Manila is listed as treasurer.
According to the application, the family also operates La Cascada restaurants in Lake City and Manila.
The application lists 226 members.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Also scheduled for a first reading is a proposal by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property.
The council will hear the second readings of an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive. They seek to change the property from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The land is bordered on the north by single family homes, on the south by vacant property zoned for single family housing and to the east and west by vacant farmland.
The council is scheduled to hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore and James Best to rezone 4.41 acres between Southwest Drive and Thompson Road for multifamily housing. The property is adjacent to another 2.45 acres the partners received multifamily rezoning approval for last month.
Among resolutions on the agenda is a request for authorization to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Reconnecting Communities grant to fund $7.2 million of a $9 million project to build a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks, helping to connect Arkansas State University to the downtown area.
Other resolutions would renew employee health insurance coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield and dental coverage with Delta Dental.
Another resolution would schedule a public hearing on a proposal to issue bonds to assist in the financing of construction of the new Camfil USA production facility.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.