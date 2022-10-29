JONESBORO — City council members will consider a liquor proposal for the Valley View area of Jonesboro on Tuesday.

The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.

