JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will take up a new rezoning proposal for property near Joe Mack Campbell Park.

Curtner Asset Management and Horizon Land Surveying LLC seek to rezone 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1, single family medium density to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.

