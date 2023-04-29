JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will take up a new rezoning proposal for property near Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Curtner Asset Management and Horizon Land Surveying LLC seek to rezone 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1, single family medium density to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.
The property is off of Dan Avenue, between a church and business.
In other business, the council will hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would rezone almost 38 acres of farmland for a new single-family residential subdivision south of the Valley View school campus.
Ken Yarbrough and Wilma Parish seek to rezone the land from R-1, single-family medium density to RS-8, single-family residential district, which would allow for smaller lots. The property is south adjacent to Deerfield Drive. Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane. It’s on the south edge of the city limits and surrounded on three sides by farms.
The zoning application indicates the land would be able to accommodate 124 houses.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 5-4 in March to recommend approval of the request.
Belinda Wimpy, who owns property on two sides of the subject property, and her son-in-law Jairus Stroup, voiced concern that the development would aggravate flooding problems in the area.
The council will also hear the second reading of a proposal by Wescott Enterprises LLC to rezone 1.21 acres north of the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard from R-1 to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay restricting RV parks.
Also scheduled for a second reading is a proposal by Jim and Brandy Turner to annex their one-acre home at 1642 Arkansas 351. The council’s Public Works Committee endorsed the proposal in March. The property is adjacent to other property already within the city limits.
The Turners argue their home is close to Jonesboro’s Fire Station No. 1 and would receive faster response in an emergency. The property is now in the Brookland Fire Protection District.
Another proposal scheduled for a second reading is a proposed restaurant private club alcohol permit.
KPOT Jonesboro Inc. seeks a permit for a Korean restaurant at 2312 E. Parker Road, at the former O’Charley’s restaurant location.
Kueng Kwok is listed as president of the nonprofit organization. Jian Par is secretary and Cai Ve Chen is treasurer.
The club lists 201 members.
Proposed resolutions on the agenda would authorize city officials to place municipal liens on property to recover the cost of demolition of structures that had been deemed unsafe for human habitation. The properties, owners and amounts sought:
219 Miller St., Ronnie and Jacqueline Stanback, $5,107.25.
607 S. Culberhouse St., Sean K. Davis, 5,298.46.
1301 W. Huntington Ave., James W. and Jessy T. Harrell, $4,807.24.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
