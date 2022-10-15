JONESBORO — City officials will receive a final report Tuesday from a company assigned to help develop plans for an indoor sports complex in Jonesboro.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management will present the final feasibility and economic impact report, first to the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission at 10 a.m., and later to the Jonesboro City Council at 5:30 p.m.
The commission bid $3.75 million for 32 acres of vacant property owned by Arkansas State University this month.
The university has not announced whether it will accept the offer for the land, which is on Race Street east of McClellan Drive. City officials also hope to acquire four acres adjacent to the ASU property belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health) for the project.
In previous presentations to the A&P Commission and a steering committee, Wack said the Jonesboro market could support a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex. It could include 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball); two turf fields for such things as soccer; a 50-meter competitive swimming pool; a 25-meter warmup pool; and an e-sports facility. There could also be 18,500 square feet of outdoor aquatic features.
The city imposed a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, effective Jan. 1, to finance construction of the complex, which could cost more than $50 million.
In other business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive. They seek to change the property from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The land is bordered on the north by single family homes, on the south by vacant property zoned for single family housing and to the east and west by vacant farmland.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore and James Best to rezone 4.41 acres between Southwest Drive and Thompson Road for multifamily housing. The property is adjacent to another 2.45 acres the partners got rezoned last month. The land is adjacent to Valley View school property, and Roland Popejoy, the district’s superintendent, has expressed concerns about traffic and safety.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by HB Medical Holdings LLC to vacate a utility easement on Apache Drive.
Among resolutions on the agenda is a proposal to order $3.67 million in vehicles and equipment in the current year, rather than waiting until the 2023 budget year. The purchases includes 20 vehicles for the police department.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 4 p.m.
The A&P Commission meeting will also be held in the same venue Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.