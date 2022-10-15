JONESBORO — City officials will receive a final report Tuesday from a company assigned to help develop plans for an indoor sports complex in Jonesboro.

John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management will present the final feasibility and economic impact report, first to the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission at 10 a.m., and later to the Jonesboro City Council at 5:30 p.m.

inman@jonesborosun.com