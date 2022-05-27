JONESBORO — Population shifts will bring some changes to Jonesboro’s voting districts in November.
The city council’s public services committee will meet at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the proposed maps for the city’s six wards. Ward boundaries are redrawn every 10 years following the official U.S. census.
The city council decided last year to use GIS computer software and services provided by EFS Geotechnologies to establish new ward boundaries. The goal is for each ward to have roughly the same population, which would be around 13,000.
According to information gathered by EFS Geotechnologies, Wards 1, 2 and 3 have lost some population, while the other three have gained, particularly Ward 5 in the northeastern section of the city.
Each ward has two members on the city council. This year, for the first time in modern history, candidates for Position 1 in each ward will be elected only by voters living within the boundaries of their wards. Previously all 12 council members were elected citywide.
Generally speaking, the new Ward 1 would be on the western side of town south of the railroad tracks along Burke Avenue; west of South Culberhouse Street, Flint and Wood Street; west of Southwest Drive south of Interstate 555; north of Neely Road; west of Friendly Hope Road and south and southwest of Flemon Road.
Ward 2 would be the northwestern section of the city.The eastern border of the ward would be around Harmony and Ponderosa roads, which connect with Peachtree Avenue. It also would include the downtown area south of the railroad tracks from Culberhouse to Patrick Street; north of Nettleton Avenue between Flint and Kitchen streets.
Ward 3 would be north of East Nettleton Avenue between Flint and Kitchen streets; west of Red Wolf Boulevard south of Aggie Road; the neighborhoods surrounding Arkansas State University and north of Johnson Avenue to the northeastern city limits. Ward 3 also includes the Sage Meadows subdivision and Greensborough Village.
Ward 4 would be south of Nettleton Avenue; west of Wood Street; west of South Caraway Road; the Southwest Drive area north of Interstate 555 and west of Harrisburg Road south of Highland Drive.
Ward 5 would be south of Highland Drive and west of South Caraway Road, including Windover Road and Brown’s Lane; east of South Culberhouse Street south of the interstate; north of East Craighead Forest Road; north and east of Crowley’s Ridge Road; and bounded on the southeast side of the city limits by Colony Drive and Richardson Drive.
Ward 6 includes the eastern side of Jonesboro east of Red Wolf Boulevard; north and east of Race Street; east of Airport Road and south of Johnson Avenue, including the city’s industrial parks.
The special public services committee meeting will be held in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St., following the finance and administration committee’s regular meeting, which begins at 4 p.m.
The maps can be found on the city’s website at: jonesboro.legistar.com/LegislationDetail
