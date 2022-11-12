JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council will meet at a different venue on Tuesday.
Because the council’s normal meeting room is undergoing renovations, city business will be conducted at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center, 4201 Chieftain Lane.
Council members will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to allow Camfil USA to issue up to $50 million in industrial development bonds to assist in construction of its new manufacturing facility.
Also scheduled a first reading is an proposed by Sai Real Estate LLC to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposal by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property.
Also set for a second reading is a proposed by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro, for a restaurant private club permit. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
Listed as officers are Norberto Patino Penilla, president; Jose Enrique Patino Penilla, vice president; and Jennifer Marie Petino, secretary. All are from Lake City. Ricardo Patino Penilla of Manila is listed as treasurer.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive, from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
Among resolutions on the agenda is a proposal to hire Crews & Associates, Inc. to provide professional financial advisory services for the city.
The company would advise the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on the best options to pay for construction of a planned indoor sports complex, as well as provide services in the event the city wants to pursue other projects.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. The council’s public safety committee will convene at 5 p.m.
