JONESBORO — City council members will consider changes to ward boundaries ahead of the November general election.
Cities are required to adjust their ward boundaries after each official census count. Each ward is supposed to contain roughly the same population. The council decided last year to use GIS computer software and services provided by EFS Geotechnologies to establish the new borders.
According to information gathered by EFS Geotechnologies, Wards 1, 2 and 3 have lost some population, while the other three have gained, particularly Ward 5 in the northeastern section of the city.
Boundary lines for three of the wards will change as a result of the population shift.
The part of the current Ward 6 west of Airport Road, north of Aggie Road to Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard was moved into Ward 3.
Part of Ward 3 that included the Sylvan Hill Drive and Scott Street area was placed in Ward 2.
Each ward has two members on the city council. This year, for the first time in modern history, candidates for Position 1 in each ward will be elected only by voters living within the boundaries of their wards. Previously all 12 council members were elected citywide.
No current council members were affected by the boundary changes.
In other business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybee Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision, as requested by Pruett Properties. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:25 p.m.
Allow the Advertising and Promotion Commission and PACE Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council.
Establish new speed limits for numerous streets within the city.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Gary and Stacy Gestring to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development to allow for seven housing units.
The council will hear the third readings and vote on the following rezoning proposals:
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 to transfer its alcohol permit location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road.
Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
Among proposed resolutions on the agenda is a proposed $43,022 contract with Geosurfaces for replacement of pitching mounts at Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Other resolutions would condemn property at 308B Vine St.,1208 E. Washington Ave., and 5523 E. Nettleton Ave., because of structures deemed unfit for human habitation.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
