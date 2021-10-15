JONESBORO — City council members are scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to approve two more locations to serve alcoholic beverages in Jonesboro.
The council will hear the required third reading and vote on a proposal to approve a restaurant private club permit for Good Hope Hospitality, doing business as Pier 88 Boiling Seafood, at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd.
A vote is also scheduled for a proposal by Rojo’s on Huntington, doing business as GrillZil, to operate from 601 W. Huntington Ave.
If granted council approval, the businesses would then have to apply to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division for a permit before pouring drinks.
The council will also hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would impose a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, also known as a hamburger tax. The measure would also raise the existing 3 percent hotel occupancy tax to the maximum of 4 percent.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission is asking for the tax to finance a multipurpose indoor sports complex.
The tax measure would produce about $3.2 million in additional revenue for the commission.
Also on second reading are two proposed ordinances that would:
Waive competitive bidding and approve a contract to purchase a payroll and human resources software package.
Abandon a drainage easement on the south side of East Highland Drive and on the east side of Great Dane Lane at the request of the Northeast Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
Proposed resolutions on the agenda would:
Contract with SCS Engineers to conduct a needs assessment and evaluation of the solid waste collection system for a cost not to exceed $93,500.
Use $83,901.59 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to contract with Clarity Pools to purchase a filter and heating system for the city swimming pool.
Use $111,300 in ARPA funds to contract with Gateway Sight and Sound Direct, for the purchase of audio and video equipment for recording and streaming public meetings.
Request that the Craighead County Quorum Court levy property taxes to support the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, firefighter and police pension plans in 2022. The request is an annual requirement and the quorum court must formally levy the tax in order for it to be collected. The city library tax is 2 mills, while the police and firefighter taxes are 0.5 mills each.
Other resolutions would authorize the purchase of additional right of way along Creath Avenue for road and trail improvements.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 5.
