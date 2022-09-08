JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council may have a new member as early as Sept. 20.
After declaring Ward 6 Position 1 vacant, the council voted Tuesday to accept resumes from residents who would like to serve the remaining three-plus months of Bobby Long’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31.
Long informed Mayor Harold Copenhaver in June that he would be vacating the position in order to accept a new job in Burns, Oregon. However, he didn’t submit a formal resignation letter until Aug. 26, after some fellow council members complained that residents in the northeastern section of the city should be fully represented.
Three people, Dr. Anthony Coleman, Derrick Coleman and Larry Hagar, have filed as candidates in the general election for the Ward 6 seat. They would be eligible to apply for the temporary appointment.
However, Moore said some current council members have said they would be reluctant to appoint one of the candidates running for a full four-year term because of the appearance of favoritism ahead of the election.
Candidates for the temporary seat have until 5 p.m. Sept. 13 to submit a resume for the position to the mayor’s office. The candidate must also submit a financial disclosure form, available in the city’s clerk’s office, and proof of actual residency within the ward boundaries, according to the rules laid out by council member Chris Moore and approved by his fellow council members.
On Sept. 20, the council will provide candidates up to five minutes each to present their case.
Long had hoped to serve remotely from Oregon until a successor was elected in November. He sought to attend meetings via Zoom. The city’s attorneys determined that would not be legal.
Resumes may be mailed or hand-delivered to the mayor’s office at 300 S. Church St. or submitted by email at: hcopenhaver@jonesboro.org.
Also Tuesday, the council gave final approval to an ordinance governing animal displays, sales or give-aways. Under the ordinance, people, groups or businesses that seek financial benefit from “for any activities associated with animal rides, handling, or displaying any animal in the City of Jonesboro” must be able to provide proof of at least $1 million in current liability insurance coverage.and written proof that the property owner has granted permission to stage the event.
The council also heard the first of three required reading of an ordinance proposed by SF2 Investments, doing business as Salsa’s Grill, 2240 S. Caraway Road, for a restaurant private club alcohol permit.
Jose Gonzalez Ruiz is listed as president of the club. Efron Montano is vice president and Aracely Montano is secretary-treasurer. The club lists 122 names on its membership list.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council heard the second readings of proposed ordinances approving alcohol permits for Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill at 3006 S. Caraway Road within the Haven Hotel. Also seeking a permit is ZRW Properties, doing business as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe.
The council also confirmed the reappointment of Paul Ford to a three-year term on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission; reappointments of Kapil Bajaj, Wayne Bond, Brett Provost, John Householder and Danny Honnoll to three-year terms on the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority; and reappointment of Steve May to the Jonesboro Residential Housing and Health Care Facilities Board.
A public hearing regarding the proposed abandonment of an electric easement at 3001 Apache Drive was also scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Sept. 20.
