JONESBORO — Three different businesses reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills in about a 24-hour period.
Only one business was able to provide much information on the person believed to have passed the fake bills.
At a fast food restaurant in East Parker Road, around 7:30 p.m., an employee recalled that a black male wearing a white and blue jersey and jeans, appeared to be nervous while placing a food order. After receiving the payment, she gave him $87.71 in change, then realized the bill he gave her was a fake. By that time, he was getting into a white Dodge Durango and leaving.
A retail store reported Tuesday afternoon that someone had passed a fake bill the night before.
And on Wednesday, a third business reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill sometime during business hours on Tuesday.
Detectives were hoping to obtain surveillance video from the businesses in an attempt to identify a suspect.
In an unrelated incident, two Nettleton School District employees reported being injured after they tried to intervene in a fight between two 14-year-old girls.
A 58-year-old male teacher reported of pain to his face and neck, while a 26-year-old female teacher was treated for pain to her lower back and her face.
Both girls were arrested and turned over to juvenile court authorities, police said.
