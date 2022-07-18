JONESBORO — Although the rain brought a little bit of relief this weekend, with hot, dry conditions still dominating the state, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s (ADA) Forestry Division wildfire risks are still moderate to high across the state and burn bans stand firm.
As Craighead County Judge Marvin Day continues to coordinate with the different state and local agencies to stay on top of the issue, he said on Monday that although the rain Sunday evening and Monday morning was a relief, with the weather forecast still calling for such hot dry weather, he felt it best to leave the burn ban in place out of precaution, at least until the county gets enough significant rain.
“It could confuse people if we lift it to soon. We are watching the forecast closely and hoping for more rain,” he said, “I don’t want to lift the burn ban too early and then turn around and have to redo it, but I hope to be able to lift it as soon as possible.”
According to a press release from the ADA on Thursday, the department has increased wildfire danger risk level designations for all 75 counties in the state over the past two weeks.
There were 19 counties in the northwest and southern parts of Arkansas, that were raised to the “high” risk level by Monday morning, and the remaining counties were all still rated as being at a “moderate” risk for wildfire danger, including all of Northeast Arkansas.
By Monday morning, there was still little sign of relief as temperatures were forecast to soar back up to the upper 90s today and triple digits are expected by Wednedsay according to the AccuWeather website.
Arkansas State Forester Joe Fox said in the press release that the 90 to 100 degree days, with little or no rain, have led to extremely dry conditions across the entire state.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of wildfires and their intensity, and that’s a trend that will continue until we see significant rainfall statewide,” he said.
The ADA Forestry Division maintains a county-by-county wildfire danger map, which can be viewed to see what counties are currently rated and is updated daily.
The ADA determines risk levels by drought status and long-term weather forecasts. The levels are then defined by how easily fires can start and how hard they are to contain.
There are four defined risk levels including:
low risk, in which fuels do not ignite easily and weather conditions will lead to slow, easy to control fires.
moderate risk, in which fire can start from accidental causes and although it may not become serious, caution should be taken.
high risk, in which fires ignite easily and spread quickly. This means that unattended brush fires and campfires are likely to escape and fires may become serious if not attacked early.
extreme risk, in which fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely, and every fire started has the potential to become large with extreme, erratic behavior to be expected.
In addition to heightened risk levels, local county judges in 56 counties have placed their respective counties under a burn ban.
Burn bans primarily prohibit activities that involve an open flame, such as fireworks, campfires, trash burning, open flame grilling and prescribed or controlled burns.
Director of Emergency Services for the Forestry Division Robert Murphy said that he recommends taking additional precautions when driving or operating machinery.
“It’s important to remain cautious when driving through or working in dry grass,” Murphy said. “Trucks, ATVs, hay balers and other vehicles can easily start fires by causing sparks over dry grass.”
The Forestry Division is asking for those who see fires to report them by calling 1-800-468-8834.
It is also asked that people avoid flying drones where there is fire because when drones are present, those fighting the fires are unable to perform detection flights or fly single engine airtankers to drop water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.