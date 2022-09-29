JONESBORO — After stealing $1.6 million from Craighead County in 2020, former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday was convicted in federal court last week and was sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment and three years of probation at the United States Federal Courthouse in Little Rock.
With the final sentencing order, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the county will hopefully be able to see the return of the stolen funds.
According to a press release from Day’s Office, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. conducted the sentencing hearing for Holliday on September 21 for crimes committed against Craighead County, including the embezzling of funds in relation to payroll needs of county employees and their contributions to the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System (APERS), the Internal Revenue Office and the Department of Finance and Administration.
Craighead County was awarded $1,579,057.03 in restitution, a loss that should be covered by the county’s insurance provider.
According to Day the county has not yet received any insurance payouts because the insurance company had to wait on sentencing.
However, now with Holliday’s sentencing completed, the company should be able to proceed with the county’s claim, according to Day.
He also noted that the insurance company will then try to collect the ordered restitution on both the state and federal charges from Holliday.
During the sentencing hearing, Moody considered a victim impact statement submitted on behalf of tax-payers of the county by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.
There was no other testimony given during the sentencing hearing, however Day was present for the hearing to represent the county.
Day said on Wednesday morning that after some consideration the court imposed the maximum sentence per the federal sentencing guidelines, 57 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised probation, which is to be served upon completion of his current imprisonment for his state charges.
The sentencing guidelines of the U.S. Attorney’s office and defense counsel had placed the range of possible sentencing at 46 months to 57 months, as well as the potential for up to three years of supervised probation.
“We appreciate the hard work of the U.S. Attorney’s office and are thankful for Judge Moody and his consideration of our victim impact statement,” Judge Day said. “The citizens of Craighead County are glad to have this matter behind us.”
