JONESBORO — After stealing $1.6 million from Craighead County in 2020, former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday was convicted in federal court last week and was sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment and three years of probation at the United States Federal Courthouse in Little Rock.

With the final sentencing order, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the county will hopefully be able to see the return of the stolen funds.