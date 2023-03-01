230301-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day explains new floor plans for the upcoming court expansion project at Monday evening’s quorum court meeting. He stated that it could be mid-summer before any construction begins.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved several resolutions and ordinances on Monday evening in the basement of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro, including a resolution to support the development of a partnership between Craighead County and Greene County for a United States Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Opportunity.

This resolution was the first to pass, however not without some discussion.