JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved several resolutions and ordinances on Monday evening in the basement of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro, including a resolution to support the development of a partnership between Craighead County and Greene County for a United States Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Opportunity.
This resolution was the first to pass, however not without some discussion.
According to this resolution, the partnership was a result of a collaborative partnership between the counties and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) in conjunction with other regional partners to connect both counties in and around Arkansas State Parks, including Crowley’s Ridge State Park and Lake Frierson State Park.
The listed purpose is to create a vibrant and inclusive transportation corridor that connects people to places and is fully integrated with the existing and planned investments while spurring further investment and economic development.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that the grant opportunity came very quickly as they only found out about the project two weeks earlier, and the grant application was due on Tuesday.
Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook asked why Department of Transportation would be wasting tax money on this type of project when we needed new intersections.
To which Day explained that this was a federal grant and the county would not be putting any money into it.
“We are just one piece of the puzzle,” he said explaining that because the county has not asked for anything on current county level projects from the grant (if awarded), therefore the City of Jonesboro and Greene County would be responsible for their own pieces of the puzzle.
With that said, he stated that it would connect several projects throughout the different communities, such as the Craighead County’s portion of existing gravel roads with the exception of the roads around Hwy. 141.
Next up was the resolution to appoint Dorman Hufstedler to the Egypt Fire Protection District Board.
According to this resolution, Hufstedler will fill a five-year term as a member of the Administrative Board.
He will begin his term on March 2, 2023, and it will expire on March 2, 2028.
The resolution passed without further discussion, as did a resolution to assist the Brookland Fire Protection District.
That resolution authorized the county judge to submit an application of formal request to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission to secure state grant funds in the amount of $15,000 to aid the Brookland Fire Protection District in the purchase of an air compressor to fill self-contained breathing apparatus for the district.
The district has already furnished proof of the $15,000, which they raised through community cash and/or in-kind donations, to be applied to the project as a local match.
The county judge was further authorized to administer the grant funds for the same project.
Following the resolutions was two appropriation ordinances, which also passed without much discussion.
The first was an ordinance amending the 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add Fund 3529, Department 0424, AR Opioid Overdose Response Team funding, for funds that have become available from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership for a total of two years, with funding through January 31, 2025.
According to the ordinance, these funds have become available through the state from settlement agreements in opioid litigation to help reduce overdose deaths through prevention, treatment, enforcement and recovery programs in Arkansas communities.
The ordinance appropriated $190,282.43 into the fund to help with the opioid pandemic, which included a $49,296 salary for a new narcotics agent position, a $36,650 salary for a new peer recovery specialist position as well as general supplies, equipment and other expenses.
Day said that the state will be overseeing the program.
“We are the first to get this grant,” Day said, noting that the grant will cover all the costs for the first two years and they anticipate being able to renew the grant for up to 17 years.
Justices also heard the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the District Court Judge’s Dockets & Record Retention policy for the Craighead County District Court, which creates a unified method of docket and record retention for the court.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Day shared new floor plans for the upcoming court expansion project.
Although Day said that the architect hopes to start bids next month, he said that he expects it to be at least mid-summer before any construction begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.