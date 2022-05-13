JONESBORO — Kimberly Dale, the attorney for the Craighead County Election Commission, said Friday the commission followed state law after the discovery that U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette’s name had been misspelled on the ballot.
Bequette, seeking to unseat Sen. John Boozman in the Republican primary, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Secretary of State John Thurston and both the Craighead County Election Commission and the state Election Commission. He later added election officials in Phillips County, where ballots also identified Bequette as Jack.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce held a hearing on the lawsuit Friday in Little Rock, but Dale said her client still hasn’t been legally served with notice of the lawsuit, and technically isn’t yet a defendant under Pierce’s jurisdiction.
“Recent statements by Secretary of State John Thurston’s office and the plaintiff’s are simply incorrect in stating that the election commissioners were directed or told to handle the corrective action in another format,” Dale said in a news release, adding that ballot corrections are governed by Arkansas Code Annotated Section 7-5-209.
“Craighead County Election Commissioners held a public meeting on April 29, 2022, one day after the Secretary of State notified the office of the error, explained the error and discussed timing since three weeks had already passed to have the County Clerk mail ballots as well as timing for the updated media. Notice was published as is required by statute. Arkansas Code Annotated reflects this process. There is simply no legal authority set forth by the General Assembly that requires any reprinting of ballots. Accusations relating to fraud are simply without merit and accusations that Craighead County Election Commissioners take very seriously.”
Dale said she and the commission will defend against the lawsuit if Bequette’s team files the proper legal notice.
Bequette’s campaign issued a press release following the hearing in Little Rock, in which the candidate said, “Judge Mackie Pierce called the situation ‘deeply troubling,’ and rightfully so. Several weeks have passed since the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office and multiple county election officials knew my name was going to be wrong on thousands of ballots, and the situation has still not been fixed in all 75 Arkansas counties. Election officials initially told my campaign that the problem could not be fixed, period. Now, they’re claiming that the errors will be fixed in a matter of days.”
After initially posting signs at voting sites bringing attention to the misspelling of Bequette’s first name, the commission updated the software on voting machines Thursday to correct the spelling error on the electronic ballots.
Bequette said enough still hasn’t been done.
“I continue to call on Secretary of State John Thurston and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to investigate this election fraud and not allow it to be swept under the rug any longer,” Bequette siad in the release. “As Judge Pierce noted, state and county election officials started scrambling to fix the ballots and voting machines not after they first learned of the errors on April 28th, but only after we filed our lawsuit.This fight is only just beginning, and I will always stand up for the people of our state and the integrity of our elections.”
But Dale said Bequette needs to tone down his comments. “Haphazard comments unsupported by law or facts must cease and those making such statements must be held accountable.”
