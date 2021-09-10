JONESBORO — The Craighead County Transportation Committee will consider approving an ordinance to update addresses in rural parts of the county during Monday’s Quorum Court meeting.
“... The need for a more precise addressing system helps emergency first responders find dwellings and businesses in Craighead County,” the ordinance stated.
Two of the three county committees will meet to discuss the following item agendas:
Transportation Committee:
Road report for August.
Reviews four county plats.
Finance and Administration Committee:
Tax collection report
Finance report
Appropriations ordinance
Appropriations ordinance to add $24,500 to county assessors budget
Craighead County Justices of the Peace will meeting at 5:30 p.m on Monday in the basement of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex located at 511 Union Street.
