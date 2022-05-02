JONESBORO — Craighead County still hasn’t spent any of the $21.4 million it has been allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a quarterly Project and Expenditure Report to the U.S. Treasury Department filed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the City of Jonesboro reports appropriating almost $1.9 million of its $15.6 million allocation.
County Judge Marvin Day said the county is being very cautious.
“The real downside to all of this; you don’t want to have to pay it back after an audit,” Day said Monday. As a county within a metropolitan statistical area, the county can claim up to $10 million of the allocation as revenue loss in governmental operations.
“We’re in the process of hiring a consultant to help us with the documentation for these funds,” Day explained. “And we thought we would just be patient, because you’re able to do it retroactively … to March of last year, when that bill first passed.”
Day said the county has until the end of 2024 to identify how all the funding will be spent and until the end of 2026 to actually spend the money.
While the county will be able to take up to $10 million for general government purposes, such as payroll or certain capital improvements, Day said there are restrictions on the remainder of the money.
“Water and sewer infrastructure, broadband, pandemic relief efforts, health clinics, all those defined categories that you can use,” Day said. “Heat and air system upgrades to county buildings – that’s one we’re looking at – out of that pocket of money, to make it a healthier workplace.
Regina Burkitt, grants and community development director for Jonesboro, said the city has spent $111,300 for upgrades to audio and visual equipment in the city council meeting room; $644,752 for traffic and safety camera upgrades; $156,040 for improvements to E-911; $61,883 for personal protection equipment for firefighters; $733,865 for a new fire paging system and more than $100,000 for radios for police, animal control and firefighters.
The city has budgeted $1.75 million for renovations to the former YMCA building on West Nettleton Ave.
“We have put this money in a separate account and anything that is spent out of has to be approved by city council,” Burkitt said.
The city also anticipates spending $777,000 on other projects this year, including miscellaneous drainage projects, lighting along walking trails, expanded parking at Parker Park Community Center and added security cameras at a variety of sites.
