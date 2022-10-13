JONESBORO — Craighead County has received a $750,000 BJA Adult Drug Court Discretionary federal grant to help enrich its county mental health court program, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced on Monday afternoon.

The grant, issued by the Bureau of Justice Assistance with the U.S. Department of Justice, was awarded over four years, beginning Oct. 1, with one year being prorated through Dec. 31, 2022.