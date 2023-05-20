JONESBORO — Architect firm Brackett Krennerich held a bid opening Thursday evening for the construction of a new courtroom building and safe room, however on Friday morning Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that the county only received one bid.
Day said that the lone construction bid for the project, which will be adjacent to the Craighead County Courthouse Annex, is over $3 million more than what architects estimated the project will cost.
According to a press release from the Craighead County Judge’s office, Ramson’s Construction Co. of Jonesboro placed a bid for $15,325,000 to build the three-story, 34,000-square foot facility, however the architectural firm, Brackett-Krennerich and Associates, had estimated the project would cost $12,160,000.
The new building, near the corner of Madison Street and West Washington Avenue, will feature courtrooms, a Quorum Court meeting space, holding cells and a safe room for storms.
By Friday afternoon, a resolution to accept a bid, which is on Monday’s Craighead County Quorum Court agenda, had been edited and if passed will award the $15 million project to Ramsons Construction of Jonesboro.
However, the resolution also states that Day is committed to working with Brackett Krennerich and Ramsons Construction to reduce the estimated cost of the courtroom expansion and remain a responsible steward of taxpayer money.
“We’ll have to look at the project and make some cuts to be in budget,” Day stated.
The county will receive federal grant funding of $621,342 to build the safe room, thanks to the Hazard Mitigation staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency that approved the grant proposal.
The multi-purpose tornado safe room acceptance notification of the grant, reads that it will “protect the public and Craighead County staff from tornadoes and associate winds.”
Crews will begin tearing down the old Craighead County Jail by mid-June, Day said.
The historic Art Deco structure was built in 1939 and held prisoners until 1989 when the county built its existing jail on Willett Road.
Since then, the building has been used for storage of records and janitorial supplies.
He said that construction of the new addition should take about two years.
