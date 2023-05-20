JONESBORO — Architect firm Brackett Krennerich held a bid opening Thursday evening for the construction of a new courtroom building and safe room, however on Friday morning Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that the county only received one bid.

Day said that the lone construction bid for the project, which will be adjacent to the Craighead County Courthouse Annex, is over $3 million more than what architects estimated the project will cost.