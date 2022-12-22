JONESBORO — Craighead County has received $300,000 from its insurance claim regarding the theft of county funds by former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday.
Holliday was convicted in federal court in September after embezzling $1.6 million from the County in 2020.
According to County Judge Marvin Day, the insurance payout was received a couple months ago after he met with the insurance adjusters at the end of October.
The funds will help cover the county’s loss. As part of the September judgement against Holliday, he was ordered to pay the county $1,579,057.03 in restitution, after he completes his 57-month sentence.
“He will do his time and then he will start paying the restitution,” Day said.
