JONESBORO — Collections of Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax rose by just 0.9 percent this month, even as the national inflation rate for consumer goods is at a 40-year high.
According to reports provided by County Treasurer Terry McNatt, the tax produced $2,277,954 for county government and 10 municipalities. June revenue generally reflects retail sales at stores in April.
While proceeds from the countywide tax were sluggish, revenue from Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent city sales tax rose by 7.6 percent this month to $2,131,956, according to the city’s finance department. However, city sales tax collection rates had lagged behind collections on the countywide tax in previous months. For the first six months of 2022, collections of both taxes are more than 12 percent ahead of 2021 collections.
Economists blame a confluence of factors for the inflationary surge, The Associated Press reports. Fueled by super-low interest rates and vast government aid programs, the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the pandemic recession in the spring of 2020. Businesses scrambled to recall laid-off workers and buy enough supplies to keep up with soaring customer demand. The result was shortages of labor and materials, delays and higher prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove energy and food prices even higher.
After being slow to recognize the inflation threat, the Federal Reserve has been moving aggressively. Last week, it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – its biggest hike since 1994 – and has signaled that more sizable rate hikes are coming. It also raised rates in March and May.
During a congressional hearing Thursday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the goal is to reduce inflation from the current 8.6 percent to 2 percent by the end of the year.
June distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,609,196; $9,815,968.
Craighead County – (16.8), $383,274; $2,337,938.
Bay – (1.69), $38,420; $234,456.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,772; $24,335.
Bono – (2.17), $49,335; $300,940.
Brookland – (3.65), $83,229; $507,688.
Caraway – (1.02), $23,293; $141,538.
Cash – (0.25), $5,734; $34,979.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,314; $14,116.
Lake City – (2.09), $47,835; $290,571.
Monette – (1.35), $30,842; $188,134.
