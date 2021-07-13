County road crews investigate calls

JONESBORO — Like local law enforcement, the Craighead County Road Department also receives calls to investigate.
The Craighead County Highway Department’s monthly report shows there were 35 road investigations in January, 32 in February, 79 in March, 62 on April, 38 in May, and 56 in June for a total of 302 calls so far for the year.
County Road Superintendent Eugene Neff said there really are no factors that affect the number of calls received each month. Neff said the road department’s response really just depends on what is found during the investigations.
“One day we might get 15 calls, and the next day, we might not get any,” he said. “(Monday) I had two calls,” he said, noting by midday he had already had both calls investigated.
Two men assist Neff with inspecting road complaints. “I have two road foremen, one in the east and one in the west who respond to complaints more than I do,” he said.
On June 2, the road crews responded to a complaint regarding County Road 652, Neff said.
The Craighead County Highway Department’s monthly report stated on June 2 someone called in and made a complaint stating CR 652 on the county line had bad spots and needed about half a load of gravel.
Neff said in that case, crews went out and evaluated the situation. “We (went) out, we inspected it, and we determined how much gravel was needed,” he said.
Road Supervisor John Boatman said he covers the eastern part of the county.
“I (oversee) south of Jonesboro from Highway 163 all the way over to Mississippi, then on the Northside from Highway 49 all the way over to the county line,” he said.
Boatman said he receives complaints via email every day he has to investigate.
“The ladies at the office who take the calls send them, or (staff) at the courthouse email those complaints if (road damages) are reported there,” he said. “We respond to them immediately. We go assess the damages and see if it is something that can be fixed immediately, or if it is something that needs to be put on the list.”
The most common complaints are situations like driveway tiles are stopped up. Boatman said another common complaint is road washouts.
“We fix (those) with gravel or chat, and fill the holes back up,” he said.
Boatman said he will soon be marking his 20th year with the road department.
“I have seen some interesting calls,” he said.
Boatman said most of the damage on county roads from the March 28, 2020, tornado was on Rogers Chapel Road.
“We helped the city with clearing the streets on North Caraway,” Boatman said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the cost of road repairs that result from investigations are included in the yearly budget. Day said the county does forward any complaints they receive to the road department for investigation.
“They call here, knowing I have supervisory experience over the road department,” he said.
