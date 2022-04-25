JONESBORO — After a modest March, local sales tax collections jumped by 20 percent countywide, while Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax brought in 28.6 percent more than a year ago, according to data provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and the city’s finance department.
April distribution generally reflects retail activity during February.
The combination of the two taxes gave Jonesboro a total of $3,315,274, a one-month increase of $673,855.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver has proposed amending the 2022 budget to raise minimum salaries of police and firefighters by almost $7,000 per year, a measure that would cost the city $485,769 this year. April’s added revenue essentially pays for the increased pay. The city council’s finance and administration committee will consider the proposed raises this afternoon.
The US Census Bureau said that overall retail sales in February were up 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from January and up 17.6 percent year-over-year.
The National Retail Federation said February’s monthly pace slowed compared with January as inflation drove up prices and lingering effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant affected the supply chain.
The county and 10 municipalities will share $2,020,237, while Jonesboro’s separate tax produced $1,888,135.
April distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,427.139; $6,434,059.
Craighead County – (16.8), $339,912; $1,532,445.
Bay – (1.69), $34,073; $153,613.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,232; $19,079.
Bono – (2.17), $43,753; $197,257.
Brookland – (3.65), $73,813; $332,774.
Caraway – (1.02), $20,578; $92.774.
Cash – (0.25), $5,086; $22,927.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,052; $9,253.
Lake City – (2.09), $42,246; $190,460.
Monette – (1.35), $27,353; $123,316.
