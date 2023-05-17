JONESBORO — Motorists on several Craighead County roads will see improvements this summer, as the county has awarded contracts on some major projects.

County Judge Marvin Day said the biggest project will begin in July on Needham Road (CR 945), north of Arkansas 18, and Three Notch Road (CR 928). Day said it’s not a simple overlay project.

inman@jonesborosun.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.