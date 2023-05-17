JONESBORO — Motorists on several Craighead County roads will see improvements this summer, as the county has awarded contracts on some major projects.
County Judge Marvin Day said the biggest project will begin in July on Needham Road (CR 945), north of Arkansas 18, and Three Notch Road (CR 928). Day said it’s not a simple overlay project.
“It’s a full-depth pavement reclamation with a three-inch overlay,” Day said Tuesday. It’s a project that has been needed for a number of years.
“Those roads have been a problem for a long time,” Day, who is a licensed civil engineer, told The Sun. “And I personally have been studying it and hiring outside engineering people to come in and test, and we’ve been trying to find a logical solution to that problem. We think we’ve found it now with this full-depth reclamation process. It really is a difficult problem with what has happened on those roads over the years.”
Fixing slightly more than 5 miles of road doesn’t come cheap. Atlas Asphalt was awarded a contract for $2,589,960.71. The deadline for completion of the job is Aug. 15.
“We want to be done prior to harvest,” he said.
Another large job will have Sugg Construction doing work on nine different county roads.
Crews will be patching road surfaces on Craighead Roads 505 and 837, east of Bay; Craighead 620, east of Arkansas 163 south of Jonesboro; and Craighead 846, west of Caraway.
Sugg will patch and overlay the road surfaces on Craighead Road 754, north of Sage Meadows; and Roads 454, 455, 457 and 458, east of Arkansas 1 north near the Poinsett County line.
Pavement Restorations Inc., of Milan, Tenn., will do chip-seal or scrub seal repairs to part of Craighead Road 360, east of Bono; Craighead 752, between Bono and Jonesboro; Craighead 712, west of Brookland; Craighead 620, east of Arkansas 163; and Craighead 846, northeast of Caraway.
At a cost of $231,218.66, Day said these repairs are less expensive and can be used when road conditions are less critical.
“If the pavement is just cracking or showing some aging, but it’s not having major structural losses, then we’ll do a seal coat of some sort on there,” Day explained. “But if it needs additional structure, then we’ll more likely look at an overlay.”
All the above-mentioned projects will be fully-financed by county taxpayers.
The Arkansas State Highway Commission was scheduled to open bids today for three more county road projects, totaling 9.15 miles.
Those sealing projects are for Craighead 114 from Lacy Drive in Jonesboro to Arkansas 349 near Westside schools; Craighead 505 just west of the St. Francis River near Lake City; and Craighead Road 837, west of Caraway.
While these are major projects for the county, Day noted it’s only a small fraction of the road system for which he’s responsible. The county maintains 220 miles of paved roads and 892 miles of gravel roads.
