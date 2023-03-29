230329-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Justices of the Peace Barry Forrest and Darrel Cook visit prior to the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting on Monday night in the basement of the Craighead County Court Annex in Jonesboro. Among items approved Monday was the purchase of two buildings located adjacent to the annex.

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved all the scheduled resolutions and ordinances on Monday night, including an appropriation ordinance for $1.2 million to purchase two downtown buildings.

The appropriation ordinance, which was the final ordinance on the agenda, brought a few questions, but still passed without issue.