JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved all the scheduled resolutions and ordinances on Monday night, including an appropriation ordinance for $1.2 million to purchase two downtown buildings.
The appropriation ordinance, which was the final ordinance on the agenda, brought a few questions, but still passed without issue.
The ordinance amended the 2023 Annual Operating Budget to appropriate an additional $1.2 million into Fund 1892, Capital Fund, Department 0127 Construction of the General Revenue Fund, for the purchase of two buildings adjacent to the Craighead County Annex.
These two building are located at 300 Jefferson Street and 603 Madison Avenue.
JP Linda Allison began the discussion by asking why the purchases was needed, to which County Judge Marvin Day stated he felt the purchases was prudent for the future growth of Craighead County.
“This is keeping us from being boxed in,” Day replied, noting that the buildings could be used for extra office space, storage or other purposes.
JP Steve Cline agreed with Day, stating that they had originally owned six blocks downtown but over the years that had dwindled down to the couple of blocks that they own now.
Allison then asked if the space could be rented out by the county for extra revenue, to which Day said yes, explaining that county spaces had been rented out in previous years.
JP Darrel Cook asked a couple questions, as well, including why the tenants would get to remain rent free for nine month.
Day explained that the tenants needed more time to transition and this helped the county negotiate a lower price for the properties.
Also on Monday, justices approved a resolution to allow the sheriff to designate three individuals to fill a vacancy in the sheriff’s position during times of emergency. Sheriff Marty Boyd had designated Chief Deputy Sheriff Justin Rolland, Assistant Chief Deputy Sheriff Jason Allen and Captain Chad Henson to fill those roles.
The meeting began with the third and final reading of the ordinance to adopt the District Court Record Retention policy, which was read by title only and quickly approved.
Next was the presentation of the 2022 annual report of the Hot Check program from the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Day said the report was just a formality and had to be presented but no vote was required.
The court also approved an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3535, Dept. 0422, Accountability Court Grant, Adult Drug Court Fund to the 2023 budget to add a $5,000 state grant. The grant, which was received, can be used to send one Craighead County Adult Drug Court team member to the Arkansas Specialty Court conference in Little Rock and to the 2023 NADCP Conference in Houston to receive training.
An appropriation ordinance for Fund 3529, AR Opioid Overdose Response Team funding was also approved to include line 4004, Machinery & Equipment, which was to properly document the purchase of TruNarc devices that are used to identify the composition of drugs.
Also approved were an ordinance to add funds in the County Clerk’s Office budget for a salary increase for the head election clerk position and the 2022 clean up ordinance.
Justices also passed a resolution to adopt the Hazard Mitigation Plan for Craighead County. This plan became effective on Jan. 1 and will end on Dec. 31, 2027.
Several appointments were also approved including:
Jason Hilliard to the Philadelphia Fire Protection Board to fill a five-year term, which became effective Monday and will expire on March 28, 2028. He will replace Terry Jones, whose term ended on March 1.
Tim Nugent to the Southridge Fire Protection Board for another five-year term. This will be his second term, which will become effective on Sunday and will expire on April 2, 2028.
Brent Stidman to the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission for an additional three-year term, which will become effective on Saturday and will expire March 31, 2026.
Tony Bittle to the Valley View Fire Protection Board for a five-year term, which became effective March 13 and will expire on February 28, 2027. He replaced Doyle Hudson, who was appointed last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.