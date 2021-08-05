JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close CR 775 on at 9 a.m. Monday for about one month or until all work is completed, weather permitting.
CR 775 will be closed between CR 773 and CR 774. The highway department will be replacing a bridge to help with drainage.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time. A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the main page under the heading “Road/Bridge Closures.”
