JONESBORO — Several fires were reported throughout the county over the past few days and a burn ban has been declared in Craighead County.
According to a press release from Craighead County Administrator Lisa Lawrence in the County Judge’s Office on Tuesday, Craighead County has been placed under a burn ban until further notice effective immediately due to the dry conditions.
After a request from an area fire department, County Judge Marvin Day consulted with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division and others in making this decision. No open burning during a burn ban is allowed.
Judge Day said on Tuesday that there were 14 grass fires reported over the last few days in the city and throughout the county.
“There will be absolutely no outside burned tolerated,” Day said. “Although the fire departments said that most have been firework-related, the conditions are just far to dry.”
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website https://www.arkfireinfo.org, Craighead is one of three counties already under a burn ban as of July 5, with Madison and Cleburne counties also under a notice.
However, several counties in Northeast and Central Arkansas are reported at moderate risk of wildfire danger including Baxter, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Faulkner, Fulton, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Mississippi, Perry, Poinsett, Pulaski, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren and White counties.
According to the AccuWeather website, the heat is excepted to continue into the weekend, with highs near 100 degrees or above. There is a possibility of rain on Friday or Saturday as temperatures drop back into the 90s.
