JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro couple with second-degree domestic battery in a case where the woman’s 18-month-old daughter suffered injuries.
Cordarious Jones, 32, and Mallory Mcfarland, 22, are accused of inflicting the injuries on the girl in late May.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were given a packet from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division that showed the baby having multiple injuries to her face. The packet also included the physician reports from St. Bernards Medical Center and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
“The report noted the bruising to the left cheek and angle of the jaw, bruising to the right eye and right ear, lips were swollen with excessive accumulation of fluids with some bleeding and cracking,” the affidavit states.
“The injuries were noted as not being caused through routine care or daily activities of an 18-month-old child, nor would they be self-inflicted,” the affidavit states.
Police interviewed Jones and Mcfarland, who police said gave conflicting statements.
Mcfarland said she woke up at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, and found the baby had injuries to her face. She said the baby was fine and had no injuries when she went to bed the night before, according to the affidavit.
Jones told detectives that he was not around when the baby was injured and said Mcfarland told him a mirror had fallen and caused the injuries to the baby.
When interviewed later by Detective Bill Brown, “Mcfarland continued to use the same story she had previously given. When confronted about the contradiction between her and Jones story she just stated he was wrong.
“... It was concluded that with the report from the doctors and the interviews, Mcfarland and Jones were the cause of the injuries.”
Fowler set Jones’ bond at $75,000 and Mcfarland’s bond at $35,000.
