JONESBORO — A Jonesboro couple was arrested Wednesday after a probation search revealed drugs and an unsafe environment for their toddler son, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officers searched the home of Seth Tice, 26, and Keeley Tice, 24, in the 500 block of Paragould Road.
Officers recovered more than 2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, an alprazolam pill, 7 grams of marijuana wax, more than 2 ounces of marijuana, a bong that their child was drinking water from, ammunition for a 9 mm handgun, two magazines for a handgun, a holster and a speed loader, $1,120 in cash and a bag of marijuana paraphernalia, police said.
The Tices were being held Thursday on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver.
The child was turned over to the custody of the state Department of Human Services.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Chad Eaker, 38, of 3412 Sun Ave., on Wednesday afternoon at Big Lots, 1907 Woodsprings Road, after a report of an armed man “threatening to shoot the place up,” according to a police report. Eaker is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 16-year-old male told police that a “suspect pointed a gun” at him and “shot into the air 13 times” Wednesday night. Police didn’t release the location of the incident.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone fired a bullets at him Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Clover Drive. He told police three males fled the scene to a residence in the 2200 block of Sutton Street.
An employee of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Road, told police Wednesday morning that a former employee “threatened to shoot the business,” according to a police report. The victim said the disgruntled 19-year-old male ex-employee was causing a scene and made threats against the store.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police that a 41-year-old male suspect pushed him down and “pointed a gun at him” Wednesday night in the 500 block of Labaume Street. No arrests had been made as of Thursday, police said.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she paid $10,000 to a suspect for a construction project that was never done. The victim reported it Wednesday morning.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her 2019 Kia Soul, valued at $17,900; an Acer computer, valued at $200; and an iPad, valued at $600 were stolen Wednesday night at 999 Links Circle. The woman was delivering food for Door-Dash when her vehicle was stolen, she said.
The foreman at Caubble Construction told police Wednesday morning that cabinets and countertops were stolen from a construction site in the 3900 block of Saddlecrest Drive. The value of the items is listed at $3,000.
