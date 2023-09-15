JONESBORO — A Northeast Arkansas couple faces a long list of charges after a judge unsealed a federal indictment for drugs, weapons and explosives charges.
On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney ordered Steven Dejuan Brown, 48, of rural Jonesboro, detained pending a hearing in October.
He and his wife, Tabatha Renee Brown, 41, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 3, charging them with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearms, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of explosives.
The indictments stem from an incident in Poinsett County last December.
Poinsett County sheriff’s Lt. Jason Price said investigators had obtained information that the Browns were selling meth at a home off of Arkansas 163 in Poinsett County, north of Harrisburg, and the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force obtained search warrants for that location and a shop building in Craighead County.
In addition to finding more than 10 grams of meth, investigators also found four firearms and three sticks of dynamite in a safe, Price said.
According to online federal court records, Tabatha Brown was released from custody in order to undergo treatment, but must appear in court in Jonesboro on Oct. 2.
Steven Brown appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the indictments. He’s set to return to court on Oct. 16.
Steven Brown also has a delivery of methamphetamine charge pending in Craighead County Circuit Court, charged as a habitual criminal. He has five felony convictions dating back to 1994.
