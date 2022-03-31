JONESBORO — A Jonesboro husband and wife were planning a move to their new home in Wisconsin when they got scammed in a wire fraud transfer Monday.
According to a Jonesboro police report, the couple was expecting an email from Dairy State Bank in Wisconsin about closing costs for the new home.
They transferred $109,646.80 in response to the email.
According to Jonesboro police officer Cody Howard on Monday, “I was approached at the desk by Victim No. 1 who stated that she needed to file a report about a fraudulent wire transfer. The victim stated that on (March 25), she was supposed to close on a new home in Menomonie, Wis. She stated that her husband had received an email on (March 24) that appeared to be from the title company with instructions to wire money for closing costs.
“The victim and her husband were expecting an email of this nature from Dairy State Bank. (She said she) and her husband completed the wire transfer to the account listed in the instructions from their account at Success Credit Union in Jonesboro. After they completed the transfer at the amount of $109,646.80, the victim and her husband found that the email was not from the correct address.
“They contacted the Dairy State Bank and verified that they had not received a wire transfer. The victims immediately called Success Credit Union and attempted to reverse the transfer but were unsuccessful.”
Sgt. Brian Arnold of the Jonesboro police’s Criminal Investigations Division said it’s the first wire fraud case of this magnitude that he’s seen since he’s been back at CID.
“It’s the first one I’ve heard of,” he said. “We usually don’t have that here.
“They were expecting an email. Everybody’s trustworthy.”
Arnold said before sending any money, people should contact the bank beforehand to verify that they sent the email.
He said the FBI typically gets involved in cases of wire fraud that cross state lines.
Arnold said the bank would probably reimburse the couple through the FDIC.
Howard wrote that the victim provided the account information where the transfer was sent.
“The transfer showed to be sent to a Carlos Herrera at Bank of America in Spring Hill, Fla.,” Howard wrote.
“Scammers are out there,” Arnold said. “Make a phone call and verify.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.