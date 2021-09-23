JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police her 4-year-old son was taken from her on Wednesday by a 23-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both of Marked Tree, in a custody incident.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Holly Street. She also said the man struck her in the face.
The suspect could face charges of third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman, interference with custody and filing a false report with a law enforcement agency.
In other reports, Jonesboro police reported:
A burglary in the 2000 block of Cain Street on Wednesday. The 69-year-old victim told police someone stole siding, windows and wiring valued at $7,300.
Police were called to a disturbance Wednesday night at a hotel at 2300 S. Caraway Road. Police found 2.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 3 grams of marijuana in the room.
A woman reported a burglary in the 3900 block of Race Street on Wednesday night. She said the suspects entered her home through a back window and stole an iPhone 12 Pro valued at $1,100.
Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Wednesday night after conducting a probation search of her home. Wilma Andrews, 34, of 413 W. Forrest St., is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a man has been stalking and making terroristic threats to her. The suspect is listed as a 71-year-old man.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person early Thursday in the 2200 block of East Johnson Avenue. Police arrested Lamar Tyler, 42, address not provided, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Jonesboro couple reported their truck was broken into in front of their house in the 2500 block of Britton Drive early Thursday morning. Stolen were a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and a holster.
A Jonesboro man was arrested early Thursday after fleeing officers and a vehicle struck an unoccupied car, police said. Kydarius Kennedy, 1511 N. Church St., is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, felony warrant and leaving the scene of an accident. Another suspect escaped, police said.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized early Thursday in the 400 block of North Fisher Street. Stolen were an Xbox Series S, a projector and an unspecified item with a total value of $1,390.
A Trumann man was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic accident at the intersection of Browns Lane and South Caraway roads. Jeremy Riley, 43, of 13268 Glasgow Lane, Trumann, is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver. Police said Riley had slightly less than 2 ounces of meth, 12.6 grams of marijuana and other pills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.