JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler on Friday found probable cause to charge Barry Harris, 22, with felony failure to appear.
Citing many failures to appear in Harris’ history, Fowler set his bond at $750,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Alexis Goodman, 23, of Jonesboro, with filing a false report with a law enforcement agency; $10,000 bond.
James Moore, 48, of Jonesboro, with criminal attempt, commercial burglary and theft of $1,000 or less; $15,000 bond.
Daniel Robinson, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Karlotta Rasberry, 35, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond.
Kevin Sanders, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
John Johnson, 63, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Leo Kregul, 54, of Bono, with probation violation and possession of an instrument of crime; $10,000 bond.
Beau Stevens, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $10,000 circuit bond and $7,500 cash-only district bond.
Tina Louise Russell with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $25,000 bond.
Vivian Cooper, 61, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, tampering with evidence and public intoxication; $15,000 bond.
Anthony Costner, 24, of Leachville, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication; $50,000 bond.
