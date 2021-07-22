JONESBORO — Craighead County District Court, the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office have teamed up to lower the backlog of cases.
People charged with Class B felonies, usually drug paraphernalia offenses, can now plead guilty to possession of an instrument of crime, a misdemeanor.
The court has met three times so far, June 24, July 1 and Thursday, District Judge Tommy Fowler said Thursday. About 200 people have had their felonies reduced to misdemeanors, he said.
Fowler said it’s a way to quickly resolve cases as 75 are usually done at each court session.
Fowler and Judge David Boling have taken the sessions.
Having the cases heard in District Court also means the fines stay with the arresting agencies, instead of being turned over to the state.
Another plus for the program was told by a man who pleaded guilty and said it enabled him to get a job recently because he wasn’t going to be a felon.
People who complete the one-year probation that comes with the guilty plea can petition the prosecutor’s office to seal their records, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Calaway told those in court. There is no cost to seal the records, she said.
Currently, Brian Miles, the managing public defender for four counties, including Craighead, the most cases that can be heard in Circuit Court in a day is 40 at the most. District Court can hear more than 80 in one session, he said. He said the paperwork for District Court cases is much less than Circuit Court.
The 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force had about 800 cases backlogged.
“DTF filed more drug cases last year than ever before,” she said.
Miles said the court “is benefiting the city and county. You have to come up with creative methods.”
The sheer number of cases have taxed both the public defender’s office as well as the prosecutor.
The public defender’s office has two full-time defenders and six part time. The prosecutor has three full-time attorneys and two part time.
Calaway said getting rid of the small crime cases allows prosecutors to go after the bigger criminals, such as armed drug dealers.
She described the heavy docket backlog as “unmanageable.”
“Now we’re down, we’ll get caught up and be able to focus on bigger case,” she said. “I began prosecuting DTF cases here May 10. I realized quickly how far behind we were.”
Cases being pleaded Thursday ranged from a couple of month ago to cases from July, September and November 2020.
If a defendant only had one charge of possession, they received a fine of $560 plus a $75 public defender’s fee. Boling and Fowler want $100 paid on the day of court. Those without a $100 can go outside the courtroom and call to get a friend or relative to bring the money.
So far Fowler, Calaway and Miles are extremely pleased with the new court.
The next session is Aug. 5.
