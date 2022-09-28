JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved an appropriation ordinance amending the 2022 Annual Operating Budget on Monday night in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro.

The ordinance will appropriate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies that were made available to Craighead County by the U.S. Treasury from Fund 1006, Dept 0116, ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund, to Fund 1000, County General, to reimburse for payroll expenses and benefits.