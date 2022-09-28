JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved an appropriation ordinance amending the 2022 Annual Operating Budget on Monday night in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro.
The ordinance will appropriate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant monies that were made available to Craighead County by the U.S. Treasury from Fund 1006, Dept 0116, ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund, to Fund 1000, County General, to reimburse for payroll expenses and benefits.
According to the ordinance this reimbursement is a function of general government services and should be incorporated into the Craighead County Annual Operating Budget.
With the passage and filing of this ordinance, there will be a transfer of $10,000,000 from Fund 1006 to Fund 1000 for the reimbursement of payroll expenses and benefits that have been paid from March 3, 2021 to September 8, 2022.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day also announced that the county had officially been approved for a grant that will help with the upcoming courtroom expansion in the amount of around $600,000.
